Devon A30 crash: Car driver dies in collision with parked lorry
A man has died in a crash between a car and a parked lorry in a layby.
Emergency services were called to the A30 westbound, between Stowford Cross and Liftondown in Devon, at about 18:15 GMT on Wednesday.
The driver of silver a Ford Focus, a man in his 50s from Okehampton, died at the scene. The HGV driver was uninjured.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.
The force is appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
The road was closed for more than six hours for forensic examination.
