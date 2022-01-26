BBC News

Bobbi-Anne McLeod murder: Man appears in court

The 18-year-old was reported missing on Saturday 20 November after she failed to meet friends in the city

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Bobbi-Anne McLeod, whose body was found near Plymouth in November.

Cody Ackland, 24, from Southway in Plymouth, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

Bobbi-Anne, 18, was reported missing in November after she failed to meet friends on a Saturday evening.

Her body was found three days later in a wooded area near Bovisand beach, seven miles from her home.

Mr Ackand has been remanded in custody. A provisional trial date has been set for 3 May, but the court was told there could be a hearing ahead of that date.

