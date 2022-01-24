Devon landfill plan branded 'environmental disaster'
Villagers are concerned about plans for a new landfill which they say will be "an environmental disaster".
Campaigners said the proposed landfill near Kennford, in Devon, would be the third in the area and hold soil and inert waste from building sites.
A planning application for a landfill of 1.2 million cubic metres at Lower Brenton Farm has been submitted.
Those behind the plan said it would help with housing waste disposal and land restoration would benefit nature.
'Bombshell'
Villagers from nearby Shillingford St George are in the process of purchasing community woodland, next to the proposed landfill, which was used during lockdowns for exercise.
Campaigner Claire Dummett said: "It's come as a complete bombshell really, this potential landfill site is right next to the woods, with only a track in-between."
Villagers said deer and barn owls had been seen on the surrounding land.
"It's an environmental disaster, not just for animals but the dust and noise will have an impact on people as well and who knows what that could lead to in the future," Ms Dummett said.
There are two landfills nearby, one is not yet full and the other project is yet to begin.
Teignbridge district councillor, Andrew Swain, said: "More than half-a-million cubic metres [of landfill] has already been approved just in my area [Kenn Valley}, and now we're being asked for another 1.2 million cubic metres.
"How much does Exeter need, and does it all have to be in my ward?"
'Considerable biodiversity enhancement'
In a joint statement, local waste operator BT Jenkins and the landowner said they had applied to Devon County Council for planning permission to "recycle excavation, demolition and construction waste and deposit the residual non-recyclable inert waste on land at Lower Brenton Farm".
"The applicant recognises that the Exeter area needs to be able to deal with the waste generated by its growing economy and population.
"Recycling facilities and land that residual non-recyclable inert waste material can be tipped on are important parts of the solution and [the applicant] is confident this proposed development can make an important contribution to meeting that need.
"The land will be filled gradually in phases so only part of the site will be being filled at any one time."
They said the site would be restored during its 10-year life to "improved agricultural use benefitting the farm enterprise, and deliver considerable biodiversity enhancement".
The planning application is with Devon County Council and the public consultation ends on 5 February.
