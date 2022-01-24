Gold coin found in Devon field fetches £540,000
One of England's earliest gold coins, which was found in a field in Devon, has been sold at auction for £540,000.
A metal detectorist found the coin near Hemyock when he returned to the hobby after a 10-year break.
The coin, thought to have been made in 1257 and showing Henry III on the throne, went up for auction on Sunday in London.
It is under an inch (2.5cm) wide and is the first of its kind to be found in 260 years.
Only eight of the coins are known to exist and are mainly only available to see in museums.
About 52,000 of the coins were minted and would have been worth the equivalent of £60 in today's money.
One side of the coin shows the bearded king on the throne and the other features a long cross and roses.
After discovering the coin, the unnamed metal detectorist said he was unaware of how rare it was until his Facebook post was spotted by a specialist at Spink auctioneers, who sold it.
