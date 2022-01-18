200 arrested in Christmas drink-drive campaign in Devon and Cornwall
- Published
More than 200 people were arrested for drink and drug driving during December in Devon and Cornwall.
Of the 207 arrested, 166 were for drink driving and 41 for driving while under the influence of drugs.
The highest reading was from a man arrested on New Years Eve at 15:00 GMT who was four times over the legal alcohol limit.
Devon and Cornwall Police said those charged during the campaign "were not necessarily your usual suspects".
The force said the number of arrests was an increases on the previous year when there were 193 drink and drug drive arrests in the same period.
Supt Adrian Leisk said: "Too many people who are otherwise law-abiding citizens, fail to consider the untold devastation that drink and drug driving can cause.".
'Completely unacceptable'
The annual Christmas drink and drug drive campaign ran from 1 December 2021 to 1 January 2022.
The age of the 166 arrested for drink offences ranged from 16 to 76, including 141 men and 25 women.
Blood samples of those who tested positive for drug intake are being examined before any charges are brought, the force said.
Of the 41 arrested, there were 34 men and seven women - with their ages ranging from 17 to 59.
Alison Hernandez, police and crime commissioner said she was "shocked" by the number of people arrested over the festive period.
"Drink and drug driving is a choice people take which endangers lives and it is completely unacceptable", said Ms Hernandez, who is also chairman of the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership.
Over the festive period, the force also launched a "lift legend" campaign with 110 venues across Devon and Cornwall to offer free soft drinks to those who offered to be the designated driver.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.