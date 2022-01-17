Prince Andrew: Plaque at Torquay police station removed
- Published
A plaque at a police station in Devon marking its opening by the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, has been removed.
The plaque, taken down by Devon and Cornwall Police, had been at Torquay's station since 2001.
The action was carried out after a member of the public complained, said Assistant Chief Constable Jim Nye.
The prince's returning his military titles and royal patronages to Buckingham Palace was also "taken into account" in the decision, he added.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.