Woman in her 80s dies following Cullompton van crash
- Published
A woman has died following a road crash in Cullompton in November, police say.
Officers and paramedics were called to the incident in Fore Street, which involved a Ford Transit van, at about 10:40 GMT on 4 November.
Muriel Hammett, an 87-year-old local woman, sustained serious injuries to her head and legs and was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital for treatment.
Police said they had now been informed that Ms Hammett died in early January.
Fore Street was closed for about five hours while an investigation took place, and inquiries were ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision, police said.
A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.
He remained under investigation pending further enquiries, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
