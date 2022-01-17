Five-year-old dies after two-car crash near Honiton
- Published
A five-year-old girl has died after a serious two-vehicle crash in Devon.
Emergency services were called to the scene on the A35 Fern Lane, Wilmington, near Honiton, on Sunday afternoon and the road was closed for several hours.
The child who died was travelling in a BMW with three members of her family, all from Saltash in Cornwall.
An eight-year-old-girl was in hospital with serious injuries, but they were not thought life-threatening, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Two cars, a white BMW 318 and a blue Land Rover Discovery Sport, were in the crash at about 14:35 GMT.
The male driver of the BMW and a female passenger, both in their 30s, were taken to hospital after the crash.
Their injuries were not believed to be serious, police said.
The female driver of the Land Rover, in her 50s from Tooting, London, was taken to Dorchester Hospital, but her injuries were not life-threatening, officers said.
Road closures were in place until about 22:20.
Police said they were appealing for witnesses to the crash.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.