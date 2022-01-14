Police ask for volunteers to house police puppies
Devon and Cornwall Police are looking for puppy walkers to expose the soon-to-be police dogs to normal life environments.
The volunteers will be expected to have the puppies in their homes for 12 months before they go on their police dog course.
Volunteers are eligible if they do not have any other dogs in their home, have a car and a fully enclosed garden.
Experience with "determined working dogs" is needed, police have said.
"Puppy walkers are a vital part of our training programme, they help expose the puppies to as many day-to-day situations and environments as possible during the time they're with them.
"Puppies should never be left alone for more than two hours at a time. Our dogs are highly driven, determined working dogs which is why we need someone with experience of dogs like this," Devon and Cornwall Police said in a social media post.
Fortnightly voluntary training sessions are available in Exeter or Plymouth to those accepted onto the programme.
