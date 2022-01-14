Exeter fire: Man injured in blaze above The Angel bar
A man has suffered burns to his hands in a flat fire above a bar.
Fire crews were called after smoke was seen billowing from a property above The Angel bar on Queen Street in Exeter city centre at about 18:00 GMT on Thursday.
An ambulance attended to deal with the casualty, and all persons were accounted for.
The flat has been damaged by fire and smoke, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
Queen Street was closed in both directions between New North Road and Upper Paul Street as crews dealt with the blaze.
The fire service has not released any information on the cause of the fire.
