Plymouth Mayflower surgeries: Plans for new GP provider dropped
Health chiefs have ditched plans for a new long-term provider for a troubled group of five GP practices.
Devon Doctors is not renewing its contract to run the Mayflower Medical Group in Plymouth on 31 March.
Devon Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which runs GP services, said it had scrapped plans for a new provider and would arrange for a stand-in.
The move followed two critical reports by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in 2021.
The CCG said in a statement said it had "taken the decision to cancel the formal procurement process" and "arrangements are being made locally to ensure the service will continue with a new short-term provider from 1 April 2022".
It added: "Our priority is to ensure that patient care will continue without disruption and staff employment will transfer to a new interim provider."
The Mayflower Medical Group has 39,000 patients at Mannamead, Stirling Road, Ernesettle, Mount Gould, and the Trelawny Surgery
GP services are supplied by Access Health Care Limited, part of Devon Doctors Group.
In August 2021 Mayflower Medical Group was rated inadequate overall by the CQC and put in special measures.
In November the CQC said a review had found no change and ordered improvements.
In December Devon Doctors said it would be stepping aside and wanted to focus on its core business of delivering NHS 111 and out-of-hours services.
