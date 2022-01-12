Devon MP has whip withdrawn over support for VAT cut
The Tories have removed the whip from Anne Marie Morris after she rebelled to support a move to cut VAT on energy bills.
The MP for Newton Abbot in Devon said she was "disappointed" by the decision, but insisted she would not apologise for supporting efforts to address the rising cost of living.
She voted in favour of a Labour motion on Tuesday.
"I believe removing VAT is the right thing to do," she said.
The Labour motion would have led to the Government losing control of the Commons timetable to allow legislation to cut VAT to go through.
It was defeated by 319 votes to 229 with Ms Morris the only Tory to rebel.
She acknowledged the government's concern about the Opposition taking control of House of Commons business if the motion had been won.
But she said: "I believe that any disagreement over parliamentary procedure will always come second to standing up for the best interests of my constituents".
She was also suspended from the party in 2017 after it emerged she used a racist expression during a public discussion about Brexit.
