Exeter bulldog attacks owners and is put down
- Published
A dog has been humanely put down after armed police and a force helicopter were called to reports of the pet attacking its owner.
Officers were called to the Beacon Heath area of Exeter at 15:10 GMT on Friday, said Devon and Cornwall Police.
The American bulldog also attacked another family pet before escaping from the garden.
Police said the dog's owners, who suffered minor injuries, agreed that the dog should be put down.
"As there were concerns for public safety", the force helicopter and armed response officers were authorised to search for the animal.
Insp Greg Hine said: "The decision to authorise an armed response to this incident was not taken lightly, but we responded proportionately to the risk to public safety.
"Unfortunately, the dog could not be controlled and was humanely put down.
"The owners agreed with our course of action, which we appreciate was upsetting for them and for the community."
