Brother and sister reunited after decades apart
A brother and sister have been reunited after decades apart.
David Westcott, 84, from Bideford in Devon lost touch with his sister Jan, 79, after she was placed in adoption.
His last memory of his sister was of "taking a little girl from the rubble in the Second World War" in Exeter.
Jan's daughter, Beth, traced Mr Westcott through social media over the summer of 2021 before a DNA test confirmed he and Jan were siblings.
"That was it, tears... it was quite a shock," said Mr Westcott's wife, Phyllis, when Beth got in touch on Facebook.
The siblings have since met at Jan's home in Darlington near Durham.
The brother and sister do not know in which year they were last together.
Mr Westcott was fostered and Jan was adopted.
Mrs Westcott said they intended to keep in touch, with plans to all meet up in March already organised.
