Plymouth commission to tackle violence against women and girls
- Published
A new commission is launching in Plymouth in a bid to tackle violence against women and girls.
The group is made up of experts and agencies and will review what needs to be done to prevent violence in the city.
Councillor Rebecca Smith, chair of the commission, says she wants to offer support to victims and tackle the "issue at the root".
The commission will meet for the first time on Monday.
'As many voices as possible'
Ms Smith said: "Many women and girls sadly do still feel fear, intimidation, harassment and helplessness on a regular basis.
"Too often the responsibility for tackling male violence against women and girls falls on women. In Plymouth, we want to tackle this issue at the root, whilst supporting anyone who is a victim of this type of crime.
"We have put together an extensive panel of experts from across Plymouth and beyond, who are all committed to the same goal, and I look forward to working with them over the weeks and months ahead.
"One of the first things our commission will be looking at is ensuring that we have a wide engagement programme, ensuring that as many voices as possible across Plymouth have an opportunity to help shape our work," she said.
Members of the commission include Ch Supt Matt Longman from Devon and Cornwall Police, representatives from the NSPCC, University of Exeter, Plymouth University, Plymouth City Council, the Domestic Abuse Commissioner's Office and more.
National leading expert former Chief Crown Prosecutor for North West England, Nazir Afzal OBE, will be working with the commission as an independent advisor.
The main objectives of the commission will be:
- Give voices to a wide range of views and experiences
- Consider what more needs to be done to tackle the issue
- Promote a better understanding of the causes and means of addressing male violence against women and girls
- Revisit and revise local policies if appropriate
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.