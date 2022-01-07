Work to protect Seaton cliffs could start in 2023
A £900,000 scheme to slow the erosion of coastal cliffs at a Devon resort could start in autumn 2023.
The work at Seaton aims to update and extend the existing rock structures on the beach.
Council bosses hope it will offer "improved protection" for 41 homes situated above the cliffs.
The work aims to reduce the rate of erosion and protect the base of the cliffs from storms.
Councillor Geoff Jung, East Devon District Council's portfolio holder for coast, country and environment, said: "Our officers and staff are working on various schemes with agencies and other authorities to protect our vulnerable areas of coastline, which due to climate change estimations will result in sea level rise and increased storm events effecting our coast and low laying areas.
"This scheme is just one of many which will provide the required protection for these predicted changes."
