Exeter council dealing with more than 25 abandoned boats
A council says it is dealing with more than 25 abandoned boats "in varying forms of decay" which can be hazardous to other vessels and wildlife.
Exeter City Council says it is trying to keep waterways obstruction-free.
In December, the Strathspey, a sunken fishing boat, was raised from the Exeter Ship Canal, after it took on water through its deck.
The council's waterways team used three pumps to clear the Strathspey's hold of water.
The vessel was then pushed upright against South West Water's sludge berth, where it has been moored for restoration work.
The council said it was "working closely" with the owner "to make a plan to ensure the boat stays afloat in future".
It also said its harbour patrollers, which monitor the Exe Estuary and the canal, had recently "discovered more than 25 abandoned boats on the Exe, in varying forms of decay".
It said it was trying to locate owners so the boats could be "disposed of responsibly".
If not, the council said it would "take matters into its own hands, as wrecked vessels can be a hazard to other boats".
"If left to decay, they can break up, leaching oil and petrol into the water, which can be fatal to wildlife," it said.
