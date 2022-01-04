Devon church's steps revealed after being hidden for centuries
Work to uncover church steps, which have been revealed for the first time in centuries, has won a major conservation award.
Nearly 500 years after they were covered up, the steps at St Peter's in Knowstone, Devon, are on display again.
Church warden Reg Howe said the steps were discovered after plaster started falling off the wall.
"We did not want it to fall on the congregation," he said and builders were called in.
During their work they found a wooden hatch leading to the stairs which led to what would have been a gallery, or rood loft, where the then church leader would have led services.
The steps at the north Devon church had been hidden for 460 years before they were unblocked.
"The rood loft was very much part of Roman Catholicism," said Mr Howe.
"Queen Elizabeth I did not want that so that big gallery was taken away and the doors in were blocked up."
A number of paintings and some writing on the wall dating to the 17th and 18th Centuries have also been revealed.
"It was a very big job to stabilise everything," said Mr Howe.
"It's quite tight going up the steps, but in those days people were much shorter."
As a result of the work on the steps and the wall, architect A J Bunning won the 2021 National Churches Trust King of Prussia Gold Medal for conservation and repair.
When the restoration won the award "we nearly fell off our chairs", said Mr Howe.
"It was wonderful and we are very pleased to have done the work."
