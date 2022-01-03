Tiverton fire: Four units at business park destroyed
- Published
Fire crews have spent the night tackling a blaze that swept through four units at a business park.
Twelve fire engines, including an aerial ladder platform and high-volume pump were sent to Tiverton Business Park, Devon, at 18:42 GMT on Sunday.
Police and ambulance crews were also called to the scene but there were no reports of casualties.
Businesses including carpet and flooring, piano and building supplies firms were affected by the fire.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service tweeted on Monday: "We're still tackling the Tiverton fire using water jets and an aerial ladder platform.
"We're monitoring the building for potential collapse and working with Wales and West Utilities to cap gas leaks."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.