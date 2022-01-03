BBC News

Tiverton fire: Four units at business park destroyed

Published
Image source, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption,
A number of businesses, including carpet and flooring, piano and building supplies firms, were affected by the fire

Fire crews have spent the night tackling a blaze that swept through four units at a business park.

Twelve fire engines, including an aerial ladder platform and high-volume pump were sent to Tiverton Business Park, Devon, at 18:42 GMT on Sunday.

Police and ambulance crews were also called to the scene but there were no reports of casualties.

Businesses including carpet and flooring, piano and building supplies firms were affected by the fire.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service tweeted on Monday: "We're still tackling the Tiverton fire using water jets and an aerial ladder platform.

"We're monitoring the building for potential collapse and working with Wales and West Utilities to cap gas leaks."

Image source, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption,
Fire crews are still fighting the blaze with an aerial ladder

