Reece Dunn: Paralympic swimmer 'shocked' to get MBE
- Published
Paralympic gold medallist Reece Dunn said he was "shocked" he had been honoured with an MBE for his services to swimming.
In his Paralympic debut at Tokyo in August 2021, he became a five-time medallist after winning gold, silver and bronze medals.
He had suffered from Covid-19 twelve weeks prior to the games.
Mr Dunn, 26, joined the British Para-Swimming setup in 2019 and soon achieved four world records.
He achieved three World Para Swimming Championship titles in his debut year.
He told the BBC he was "quite shocked" when he was told he would receive an MBE.
He said: "I was quite proud obviously to end the year like I did and to start the new one with such a high accolade is pretty cool really."
Mr Dunn said his family were "quite ecstatic".
He said he was currently suffering from a shoulder injury but hoped to take part in the Commonwealth Games and World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira in 2022.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.