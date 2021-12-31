Appeal for witnesses after 25 lambs stolen in Devon
Twenty five lambs have been stolen from a farm in north Devon, say police.
The female Mule breed lambs, marked with black paint on the right hand side in front of the rear leg, were snatched close to the A30 at Sourton, Okehampton.
Devon and Cornwall Police are seeking witnesses to the theft between 17 and 20 December.
The force's rural affairs team urged people to ensure they had appropriate security and remain vigilant.
