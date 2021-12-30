Man arrested after missing 12-year-old girl found
A 12-year-old girl who went missing from Devon has been found following an extensive policing operation.
Leona Peach was reported missing from Newton Abbot on 20 December.
Officers found her at a property near Boston in Lincolnshire on Thursday. She is said to be safe and well and is being supported by specialist officers and child services.
A 34-year-old man, originally from Devon, has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction and kidnap.
He is due to be transferred to police custody, within Devon and Cornwall, for questioning.
Devon and Cornwall Police has thanked the public for their support in helping to locate the 12-year-old.
