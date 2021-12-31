New Year Honours: Theatre Royal Plymouth boss appointed CBE
A theatre boss who has presented nearly 2,000 shows since 1990 has been named in the New Year Honours list.
Chief executive of Theatre Royal Plymouth (TRP) Adrian Vinken has been appointed CBE for services to theatre.
Mr Vinken said he felt "a bit of a fraud to be given such an award simply for doing a job I've loved".
He is standing down as CEO of the theatre in Devon in January after 31 years.
Mr Vinken said: "It's a strong public recognition of the success and national reputation that the Theatre Royal enjoys and the brilliant work it continues to do on its stages and in the community serving Plymouth and the far south west region.
"I feel a bit of a fraud to be given such an award simply for doing a job I've loved, working with so many talented and committed people in one of the most creative and rewarding professions imaginable."
During his time at the theatre, Mr Vinken has been responsible for the development of TR2, the theatre's production and learning centre.
He has also overseen a modernisation programme in 2013 and the creation and installation of the Messenger, believed to be the largest bronze sculpture in the UK which is now standing outside the entrance to the Theatre Royal.
Mr Vinken was previously appointed an OBE in 2006 for his leadership of the cultural sector in the south-west of England and his work in Sheffield where he developed The Leadmill arts centre.
Other honours recipients from Devon include:
- Rhoda Allison, 54, from Torbay, was appointed MBE for services to physiotherapy
- Reece Dunn, 26, from Plymouth, was appointed MBE for services to swimming
- Janet Lefley, 65, from Lifton, was appointed MBE for services to education
- Jill Diprose, 76, received a BEM for services to families of children with special needs in Dawlish
- Janet Webber, 68, from Sidmouth, received a BEM for services to women in the international maritime sector
- Max Woosey, 12, from Braunton, received a BEM for services to fundraising for the North Devon Hospice during Covid-19
