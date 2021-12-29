Torquay United investigating fan behaviour
- Published
Torquay United has launched an investigation after reports of "incidents that marred our win over Yeovil Town" on Boxing Day.
The club said it had "a zero-tolerance policy regarding any behaviour of the nature being reported".
The National League club said it would be issuing any perpetrators with lifetime bans from the stadium.
The club did not elaborate on the nature of the incidents.
It said in a statement: "We will not allow the mindless actions of a few to tarnish our proud reputation."
Torquay won the game 3-0, in front of more than 3,800 fans.
