Leona Peach: Police seek father of missing 12-year-old girl
Police searching for a 12-year-old girl from Devon who went missing before Christmas are asking for help to find her father.
Leona Peach was last seen in the Hele Park area of Newton Abbot at about 09:15 GMT on 20 December.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they believed she may have travelled to Bideford to be with her father, Billy Peach.
Officers said they were appealing for Mr Peach or Leona to get in contact.
Det Insp Dave Pebworth said: "We are supporting her friends and family and are appealing to Leona to contact home so that they know that she is safe and well.
"We would ask that anyone who is with her encourages Leona to contact her family.
"Leona, if you are reading this, we want you to know you are not in any trouble. Please contact us, or someone you trust, to let us know you are safe."
Leona is described as white and of slim to medium build, about 4ft 9in (1.45m) tall, with hazel-coloured eyes and long light-brown hair.
Police said she was believed to be wearing grey/blue leggings or skinny trousers, with a dark-coloured fur coat and flip flops, and carrying a pink bag when she was last seen.
