Retired occupational therapists to help Devon students
A pilot scheme has been launched to try to ease the shortage of occupational therapists in Devon.
As part of the trial, clinical students are being given hands-on experience in social care settings where placements have not previously been available.
It also uses retired occupational therapists to support students.
The pilot is being supported by Devon County Council, which said it hoped it would result in students opting to work in the social care sector.
The use of retired occupational therapists, who are involved in distance learning in their mentoring, was to ensure current therapists did not have to take on extra work, programme bosses said.
'Brilliant experience'
University of Plymouth student Oesa Astley, 19, said that "getting hands-on experience is crucial".
She said: "I would say it's the most important part of the university degree to actually be able to feel how it all works in practice."
The Greenfields residential respite home in Barnstaple is one facility offering new placements for the project,
Manager Nic Griffiths said the move had tuned out to be "a brilliant experience for them and for us".
She said: "I think we have an incredibly experienced and skilled workforce and it has been a great opportunity for them to work alongside us and learn from us."
Programme supervisor Sue Hilsdon added that she was "really positive" that the mentors involved would be "motivators and really fantastic for the profession".
