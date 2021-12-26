Dog saved by surgery after chocolate coin feast
A Staffordshire bull terrier has undergone life-saving surgery after eating six packets of Christmas chocolate coins.
Hugo's owner found all of the chocolate had gone with the wrappers strewn on the floor of their home in Plymouth.
The Staffie was rushed to the PDSA pet hospital where vets took the decision to operate in the run-up to Christmas.
Owner Amie said the PDSA treatment was a "Christmas miracle" for Hugo.
"I'd only been to the shops briefly and came back to find torn-up packets and bits of foil all over the floor, with the chocolate gone," she said.
"At first Hugo seemed fine, but I felt sick with worry when he began vomiting blood. He then had a seizure which was terrifying, so I called PDSA immediately."
At the hospital run by the veterinary charity, Hugo was assessed, sedated and had an X-ray, which revealed his stomach was full of foil, needing surgery to remove it.
PDSA vet nurse, Donna Southwould, said: "He was very lucky, and could have died if he had not been treated in time. While he's not completely out of the woods yet, thankfully Hugo is now at home on strict rest, and on the road to recovery."
Amie added: "I will be forever grateful.
"There were a number of times I thought we were going to lose him, so to have him home for Christmas is a miracle."
The PDSA said foods including chocolate, mince pies, onions, raisins, grapes, some nuts, sage-and-onion stuffing and Christmas cake could all be harmful to pets.
