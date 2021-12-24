'Plenty of capacity' at Devon vaccination sites
There is plenty of capacity at Covid vaccination centres in Devon, according to the chief nursing officer for NHS Devon Clinical Commissioning Group.
Darryn Allcorn urged people to "keep coming forward" after seeing "footfall tail off a little bit".
More than 100,000 people in Devon received a Covid jab last week.
Mr Allcorn told BBC Radio Devon there were vaccination sites open on Christmas Eve and through the bank holidays.
"I think our concern at the moment is, as we move into the festive period, we've started to see our footfall tail off a little bit," he said.
"So we are just urging people to keep coming forward either for booking an appointment or walk in."
Mr Allcorn also praised the vaccination teams.
"Our teams have been absolutely amazing, in particular giving up many parts of their Christmas period to help the local community."
