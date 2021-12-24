South West fire crews continue to help paramedics as Covid cases rise
Firefighters from across the South West of England will continue to help the ambulance service provide life-saving support until April.
Since the early stages of the pandemic, fire crews have been working with paramedics from South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT).
The shared crews have so far attended more than 30,000 calls.
With winter pressures on the NHS and a surge in Omicron cases, the arrangement has been extended until April.
'Exceptionally rewarding'
Will Warrender, chief executive of South Western Ambulance Service, said: "This partnership is even more vital as another wave of coronavirus affects the country and our service continues to experience increased demand alongside winter pressure placing significant pressures on our resources."
Under the agreement, fire officers drive urgent care vehicles, help clinicians and move patients.
Kath Billing, chief fire officer at Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, said: "One year on I know my local crews are finding it exceptionally rewarding working with amazing ambulance teams to help in this crisis.
"I am so proud of all they have and continue to achieve."
Lee Howell, chief fire officer of Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, said: "I couldn't be more proud of the firefighters who when the call came, put their hands up to step outside of their normal duties and come to aid of our partners and our communities.
"Their dedication, selflessness, and resolve has been, and continues to be, exceptional."
