RNLI urges festive sea swimmers to be cautious
People thinking about sea swimming over the festive period are being warned to be extra cautious due to cold water shock and rough weather conditions.
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) said people should not use sea swimming as a hangover cure and cold water shock was dangerous.
The charity said the sea would be very cold and difficult to swim in.
The RNLI urged sea swimmers to plan ahead, go in slowly, stay in shallow water and not for too long.
Steve Instance, RNLI lead for water safety in the South West, said: "The sea temperature is really cold this time of year.
"If you are tempted to go for that festive dip and run into the sea it will bring your body into cold water shock.
"It gives you the natural instinct to panic and to gasp.
"Anyone running in the sea will find it very cold indeed and much more difficult to swim.
"We're urging people to take extra caution due to that cold water."
The RNLI's advice is that people should take extra precautions when swimming in the sea in winter, by checking the conditions of where they are swimming, wearing a wetsuit and carrying a floatation device.
Mr Instance urged people to be extra careful on Christmas Day which was "looking very rough on both coasts - very choppy and messy on the south coast and a big swell on the north coast will bring big surges that can knock you off your feet".
Due to the pandemic, many organised sea swims have been cancelled.
