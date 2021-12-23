Exeter parents plea after 'horrific' attack on son
- Published
The parents of a man in his 20s have issued a "desperate appeal" for witnesses to a "horrific, unprovoked" attack that left him with life-changing injuries.
The young man's jaw was broken in two places when he and a friend were punched in the face while walking home from a night out in Exeter.
It happened in the Guildhall area, between midnight and 00:30 GMT.
He was taken to hospital for emergency surgery.
The victim's family said in a statement that they were "desperately appealing for information" for the attack on their "peaceful and kind son, brother, uncle and grandson," who has not been named.
They said it had caused "extreme shock and distress to the victims and their families" and that it was "every parent's nightmare".
"It is even more horrific when you learn that the events have been intentionally and unnecessarily caused by a complete stranger in an unprovoked attack," they said.
'Issues with speech and eating'
The victim's jaw will be forced shut for six weeks and he will be left with life-changing injuries, the statement said.
"He may well be disfigured and have permanent nerve damage which will inevitably cause issues with speech and eating," the family added.
The second victim sustained bruising to his face.
Det Con Michele Green said: "This was an unnecessary and hideous assault against two men who were enjoying their evening out, the week before Christmas.
"This type of violence cannot and should not be allowed on the streets of Exeter."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.