Devon and Cornwall PCC asks if police force delivers value for money
- Published
A police and crime commissioner (PCC) is asking residents if they think the force in their area delivers value for money ahead of a budget meeting.
Alison Hernandez can increase the Devon and Cornwall Police portion of council tax by up to £10 a year for a Band D Property for the next three years.
Currently those in band D households in Devon and Cornwall pay £236.56 a year in their policing precept.
A decision will be taken at a budget meeting in January.
"I really want to know if the public have confidence in policing and whether they think they have value for money for what they pay in their council tax," said Ms Hernandez.
"And that will inform about how I set the council tax precept for the budget meeting."
The force has added 498 officers since 2016/17 to 3,422 officers this financial year, Ms Hernandez added.
A further 188 officers will be added in 2022/23.
"This increase is helping to keep Devon and Cornwall as counties with some of the lowest recorded crime rates in the country, but there are still significant challenges ahead," she said.
"Inflation means the force is facing significant additional costs, crime types, like domestic abuse, are now being reported and recorded more effectively.
"This is an extremely welcome development but it means our force is dealing with more calls for help than ever before."
People have until midnight on 9 January to complete the survey on the PCC's website.
Results will be published in a report to the 11 February meeting of the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Panel.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.