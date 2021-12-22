Exeter business leader says Omicron is 'devastating'
Exeter's shops are being dealt a "devastating" blow by the effects of the Omicron variant, a business leader has said.
Clodagh Murphy, chairwoman of business organisation Exeter Chamber, said the city was "a lot quieter than you would expect" before Christmas.
South West Business Council said there had been a 60% drop in footfall in High Streets in the past week.
It said more people were staying at home to protect their Christmas plans.
Ms Murphy said: "This new variant and the impact of it is devastating on the business community.
"This is the time of year when cash flow is really important, it pays the bills in January and February, there are a lot of businesses that are really concerned.
"Businesses are looking at January and wondering if they will make it or not."
Tim Jones, chairman of South West Business Council, said: "Retailers are hitting a perfect storm at the moment, inflation is going up, product costs are going up, fuel bills are going up and interest rates are going up.
"All of those things are going to make people really suffer."
But Sally Henley, town development manager at Newton Abbot in Devon, said: "I wouldn't say we were 60% down.
"I would say footfall is not where we would like to be - it's definitely been lower.
"But we are probably faring better than most."
David Austin, of the town's independent department store Austins, said: "We're having a very good Christmas.
"We are more or less with the figures for the same time in 2019 pre-pandemic, which is fantastic."
Dr Ruth Goldstein, Cornwall Council's deputy director of public health, said a number of events at hospitality venues had been cancelled at late notice.
"People are clearly thinking about whether or not they want to socialise," she said.
"That's good from a public health perspective in cutting down on transmission but it is affecting our hospitality venues."
