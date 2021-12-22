Hopes high in fight to eradicate Devon termite colony
Experts are hoping a campaign to eradicate the UK's only termite infestation has succeeded after 27 years.
The insects, which can cause severe damage to buildings, were discovered when they munched through the timber porch of a property in north Devon.
It has now been 10 years since any termites were detected in the former epicentre of the outbreak in Saunton.
Experts said they were "in a slight mood of celebration".
The termites, which look like white ants, were found in 1994, but were thought to have been brought in 60 years before in a packing case from eastern Europe.
'Extensive damage'
The UK Termite Eradication Programme used a baiting system of Scots Pine to attract the termites followed by biocide to terminate them.
Scientific director Dr Rob Verkerk said the termites had caused "extensive damage" to two bungalows.
"The difficulty with European termites is that unlike the tropical ones you don't just have a single colony that you can eliminate and that extinguishes the rest of the infestation," he said.
"You can have a tiny reserve of termites that would be in a piece of timber deep in the ground perhaps half the size of a matchbox that would be sufficient to allow the termites to come back so the system needed to be very intensive."
He said the monitoring of the termites, which would continue until 2022, had "probably been the most intensive anywhere in the world".
There had been a setback nine years into the programme when there was a resurgence of termites, but an inspection in May found no sign.
The termites were found in an elliptical area of about 110m (361ft) wide around the bungalows, said Dr Ed Suttie, head of consultancy at the Building Research Establishment, which monitored the termites.
The termite colonies had been found up to 10m (33ft) down in the ground.
He said both bungalows were still being used as holiday homes after repairs.
One had an annex attached which had been built with barriers and other attributes to prevent attacks by termites.
"The co-operation of the owners has been incredible and their determination and endurance has contributed to the success," he said.
Damian McBride, a special adviser to shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry, tweeted that the UK team, including Dr Verkerk, had "saved the nation from any wider infestation".
In Australia termites have been known to cut off electricity in the outback by chewing power lines.
Termites cost more than £5bn in damage and treatment costs in the US a year, according to the National Pest Management Association.
