Man charged with attempted murder after Torquay stabbing
A man has been charged with attempted murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article after a man was stabbed multiple times in Torquay.
Tyndall Swinnerton, 25, of North Road, Okehampton, Devon, appeared at Plymouth Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Exeter Crown Court on 20 January.
A man sustained a number of stab wounds in an incident on Union Street on 16 December.
He remains in hospital in a stable condition, police have said.
