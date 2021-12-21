Police release photos relating to Plymouth Argyle football disorder
- Published
The police have released photos of nine men they would like to speak to in relation to disorder at a League One football match last month.
The trouble happened inside and outside Home Park, on 27 November, when Plymouth Argyle hosted Wigan Athletic.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the disturbance involved about 30 men, with objects involving coins and bottles being thrown in the Barn Park stand.
Officers believe the pictures are of Plymouth Argyle supporters.
They have already interviewed 15 people in relation to the incident and would like to hear from any witnesses, or anyone who was injured.
Fans from both sides clashed in the aftermath of the 90th-minute winner scored by Wigan's Callum Lang.
Plymouth Argyle launched an investigation afterwards, and has worked with the police to review CCTV footage and identify those involved.
Last week it said: "Thirty-two individuals have now been issued with club bans, ranging from two and a half years to lifetime bans."
It added: "Fifteen of those have also been interviewed by the police formally, with a view to prosecutions being made."
