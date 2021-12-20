Man accused of having homemade explosives in Plymouth
- Published
A man charged with having homemade explosives, bomb-making equipment and indecent images has appeared in court.
Stefan Gojke, 66, is charged with five counts of having explosive substances without a lawful purpose in Plymouth between August and September 2019.
Five other charges relate to the alleged possession of a stun gun, ammunition and indecent images.
Mr Gojke, of Mount Gould Road, Plymouth, denied all charges at Plymouth Crown Court.
In addition to the five counts of having explosive substances Mr Gojke was charged with one count of possessing a prohibited firearm, two counts of possessing ammunition without a firearms certificate, one count of possessing indecent pictures of a child and one of possessing extreme pornographic images.
He was remanded on bail and a trial is expected to take place in June.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.