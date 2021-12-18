Football fans in Plymouth asked for Covid passes
- Published
Football fans faced extra Covid security measures at Plymouth Argyle's game against Charlton Athletic.
The club asked fans to have either an up-to-date NHS Covid pass, proof of a recent negative lateral flow test, or proof of exemption.
Turnstiles at Home Park were opened earlier for the extra checks, at a fixture which was one of only six League One games that went ahead.
Managers said it was "imperative" fans played their part to keep others safe.
Attendance 'choice'
The move was because of new stricter rules across England under the government's Plan B measures for large crowds to try and limit the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
Before the game, the club said on its website it was asking supporters "to be prepared before they travel to watch the Greens in action".
It said it was "imperative that you play your part by ensuring you have valid Covid-19 passes or proof of certification in advance".
About 140 stewards checked fans over 18 had received two coronavirus vaccine injections; or had app, text message or email proof of a recent negative lateral flow test, or were exempt.
Argyle head of venue Christian Kent said the club put "extra resource in place" after staff "worked really hard this week" to deal with the recent changes in rules.
He added: "Also, most of the experience here at Home Park is outside in the open air, and supporters can also make a personal choice whether or not they want to attend as well."
However, some were deterred by the changes.
Programme seller Clive Stevenson said: "I know a few people that should have been here but are not using their ticket."
Club CEO Andrew Parkinson said the club, which had 12,711 spectators at the match, was "endeavouring to make the experience as painless for everybody as well".
Argyle won 1-0 against Charlton Athletic.
