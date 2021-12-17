BBC News

Attempted murder arrest after child seriously injured

Officers were called to Bench Tor Close in Torquay on Friday afternoon

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a child was found with serious injuries.

Police officers were called to a property on Bench Tor Close in Torquay, Devon just before 16:00 GMT.

The 40-year-old woman remains in custody for questioning over what officers say is an isolated incident.

The child is being treated at Torbay Hospital and a police cordon remains at the scene, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

