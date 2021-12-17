Tributes to Exeter M5 fatal crash victim
The family of a woman who died after a crash on the M5 have said she will be "greatly missed" by them and "hundreds" of friends.
Amy Austin, 28, from Torquay was taken to hospital after a two-car crash on Sunday on the southbound carriageway, just before junction 31, near Exeter.
She was taken with severe injuries to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, where she later died.
Her family have paid tribute to a woman "who loved making people happy".
"Amy's bubbly energy lit up every room, she was definitely the glue that held our family together after our mum passed away in 2014."
Her family said she "adored the outdoors" and was an "incredible baker".
The crash, which saw the road closed for several hours, involved a BMW 1 Series and a Vauxhall Corsa.
Devon and Cornwall Police is urging any witnesses to get in touch.
