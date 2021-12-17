Man stabbed multiple times in Torquay
Police are investigating a serious assault on a man in Torquay on Thursday evening.
The man sustained a number of stab wounds after being assaulted by two men outside Castle Chambers on Union Street about 22:10 (GMT).
The victim, in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police have said.
Police are searching for the suspects, described as white and aged in their 20s or 30s.
They ran away onto Magdalene Road towards Upton Road, but were not located when officers, including a dog unit, carried out an area search.
Trematon Avenue, Magdalene Road and Upton Park remain closed while police inquiries and searches are carried out.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.
