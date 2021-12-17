'Unexplained' Plymouth death now treated as non-suspicious
Police are treating the "unexplained" death of a woman in Plymouth as non-suspicious.
A man was taken into police custody and has since been released with no further action being taken, police have said.
The 37-year-old was found dead at a property on Lipstone Crescent on Thursday morning.
After examining the scene and a post-mortem examination, police are treating the death as non-suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
Formal identification is yet to have taken place but the next of kin has been informed.
