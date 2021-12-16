Antarctic research expedition to remember Ernest Shackleton
A team of scientists have set off on a research expedition across Antarctica in memory of explorer Ernest Shackleton.
The Shackleton Commemoration Expedition is also hoping to learn more about climate change.
Shackleton died on 5 January 1922 and the team will hold a ceremony for him on the ice on the same date in 2022.
The famous polar explorer left Plymouth for his final mission to the Antarctic 100 years ago.
The scientists from Devon will be crossing Antarctica's Forbidden Plateau to discover whether microplastics have permeated the peninsula.
It has taken four years to plan and fundraise, plus overcoming countless setbacks caused by the pandemic.
The Antarctic Quest 21 expedition will measure UV levels to inform scientists about the ozone layer and gather snow samples to measure microplastics.
It will show whether pollution has travelled to the furthest parts of the world.
The team has been training in the French Alps, including learning about avalanches and the risks of falling down a crevasse.
Dr Lucy Obolensky, expedition medical trainer, said the scientists were taught a lot about "understanding the cold" including possible injuries and prevention ahead of their eight-week expedition.
"We also did a lot on mental health because it's going to be a really challenging environment.
"We did a lot about just understanding people's emotional needs and how you keep mentally well," she said.
A plaque was unveiled in Plymouth in September marking a century since the polar explorer left the city on his final expedition to Antarctica.
