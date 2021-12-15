Covid-19: Torbay in 'dire need' of volunteers
An appeal has been launched for volunteer drivers to take people to their booster vaccinations in Devon.
Torbay Community Development Trust said there was a "dire need" for Covid-19 volunteers in Torbay.
The trust is also calling for more volunteer marshals to help with the booster vaccination rollout.
Kelly Bedoyan, a community transport co-ordinator for the trust, said there was a shortage of volunteers at the moment.
"We had a huge amount of people coming forward last year to help with volunteering with lots of different things, but they've gone back to work or circumstances have changed," she told BBC Radio Devon.
"We're just looking to get more volunteers because we've got a shortage at the moment."
The trust said it was also in need of vaccination marshals at the Riviera Centre in Torquay and call handlers for Torbay Community Helpline over Christmas.
The UK government has said it hopes every adult will be able to book a Covid booster before the end of 2021.
