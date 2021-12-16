Prince Charles visits Royal Navy college in Dartmouth
The Prince of Wales is presiding over a Royal Navy parade in Devon and inspecting its sailors.
Prince Charles, who holds the title Admiral of the Fleet, arrived at Britannia Royal Naval College, in Dartmouth, on Thursday morning.
The visit marks 50 years since the prince joined the college as a graduate entrant.
Commanding officer of the college, Captain Roger Readwin called it a "historic day" for the sailors.
Captain Readwin said: "It's a privilege to host His Royal Highness but he will also be very clear that it's also the historic day of the young men and women passing out, he will make it very special for them."
He said it was "very special" for Prince Charles "to reflect on his career in the Royal Navy and of service and duty in public life and share that with the next generation of naval leaders".
The parade marks the end of the first phase of training for the latest officer cadets to join the Royal Navy.
Prince Charles will inspect the front rank of the guard which will include sailors from the Commonwealth and other countries including Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Columbia.
The prince will also present prizes to nine graduating officer cadets.
He is expected to conclude his visit by planting a tree at the Captain's House to mark the occasion.
Prince Charles joined the naval college on 16 September 1971 as a member of Blake Division, where he spent six weeks learning about leadership, navigation and the ways of the Royal Navy.
During his naval career, the prince qualified as a helicopter pilot in 1974 before joining 845 Naval Air Squadron, which operated from the commando carrier HMS Hermes.
With the aid of his severance pay, the Prince of Wales set up The Prince's Trust.
