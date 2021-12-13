Education expert appointed University of Exeter chancellor
An education expert with experience of working in government has been appointed chancellor of the University of Exeter.
Sir Michael Barber will take over from Lord Myners of Truro who is stepping down after five years.
Sir Michael's former roles include chair of the Office for Students and chief adviser on School Standards in the Department for Education.
He described his appointment as a "huge honour and privilege".
"As someone who lives in Devon, I am also constantly aware of the immense contribution the university makes to the West Country as a whole, through its campuses in Cornwall as well as Exeter, and through the research and development it contributes to the regional economy," he said.
