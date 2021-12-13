Woman seriously injured in M5 Devon crash
- Published
A woman was seriously injured in a crash on the M5 in Devon on Sunday night, police have said.
Officers said the two-vehicle crash happened on the southbound carriageway near junction 31, close to Exeter, at about 21:15 GMT.
The woman, who was in a Vauxhall Corsa, sustained life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital for treatment.
The driver of a BMW 1 Series sustained minor injuries.
The carriageway was closed for forensic investigation and later reopened.
Police have appealed for witnesses and any dashcam footage from other vehicles in the area at the time of the crash.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.