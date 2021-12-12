Nine arrested on suspicion of drink-driving over the weekend
Police have warned motorists not to drink and drive during the festive season after a spate of incidents at the weekend.
Sgt Wesley Watkins said on Twitter there had been five drink-drive incidents in south Devon by about 03:00 GMT on Saturday.
Five people were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.
"Don't lose your licence this Christmas, don't drink drive," Sgt Watkins said.
A further four people were also arrested on suspicion of drink driving in the early hours of Sunday morning by the same south Devon night-shift team, Sgt Watkins added.
