Nine arrested on suspicion of drink-driving over the weekend

Image source, P S Watkins
Nine people were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in the area, police said

Police have warned motorists not to drink and drive during the festive season after a spate of incidents at the weekend.

Sgt Wesley Watkins said on Twitter there had been five drink-drive incidents in south Devon by about 03:00 GMT on Saturday.

Five people were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

"Don't lose your licence this Christmas, don't drink drive," Sgt Watkins said.

A further four people were also arrested on suspicion of drink driving in the early hours of Sunday morning by the same south Devon night-shift team, Sgt Watkins added.

Image source, P S Watkins
Another person was arrested after a drunk driver crashed into parked cars, Sgt Watkins said

