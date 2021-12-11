One injured in flat fire in Dartmouth town centre
- Published
One person has been injured in a flat fire in Devon.
Eight fire engines attended the blaze in Dartmouth at about 23:20 GMT on Friday evening.
The fire started in the bathroom of the property in Duke Street, before spreading to the kitchen, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
The casualty was treated on scene by ambulance crews. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
"Prompt actions undoubtedly stopped the fire spreading to adjacent homes and shops," group manager Rob Crude said.
