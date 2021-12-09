BBC News

Plymouth shooting: GP 'did not comment on killer's gun application'

Published
Related Topics
Image source, The Anchorage
Image caption,
Sophie Martyn, three, and her father Lee were among the victims

A GP declined to tell police whether Plymouth mass shooter Jake Davison should have had a firearms licence, a court has been told.

The pre-inquest hearing in Plymouth heard Davison's GP did not feel he was qualified to comment on his personality.

That was before Davison, 22, killed five people in the Keyham area of the city on 12 August.

He killed two women, two men and three-year-old Sophie Martyn.

He also injured two other people before turning the gun on himself, taking his own life.

Maxine Davison, 51, Stephen Washington, 59, Kate Shepherd, 66, Lee Martyn, 43 and three-year-old Sophie Martyn, were all killed by Davison.

Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
The healing process in Keyham could take many months for some people and even many years, said Mr Pollard

The hearing heard police looking into a firearms application by Davison before the shooting had asked his GP for information about Davison's personality.

Dr Carolyn Adcock, of University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, said the GP had written to police "declining to give information because he did not feel he was in a position to be qualified to comment on the personality of a patient to say whether or not they were safe to hold a gun licence".

Image source, Unknown
Image caption,
Davison's mother Maxine Davison was the first victim

The hearing heard a licensed pump-action shotgun was found on Davison after the shootings.

He had been given a shotgun certificate in 2017.

In the wake of the shootings, the Home Office announced the police would have to check someone's medical history before issuing a gun licence.

All firearms applications must be accompanied by a medical document signed by a registered, practising doctor.

Image source, Police handout
Image caption,
Stephen Washington was killed on a footpath

Davison's shooting spree started at Biddick Drive in Keyham where he shot and killed his mother Maxine Davison inside a house.

He then went into the street and shot dead Sophie Martyn and her father.

Next, Davison killed Mr Washington on a nearby footpath.

Image source, Unknown
Image caption,
Kate Shepherd died in hospital after being shot by Davison

Davison then shot Ms Shepherd who later died in hospital.

He also shot and injured a 33-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman.

In a statement issued after the hearing, police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), said a third Devon and Cornwall Police employee had been served with a gross misconduct notice.

The watchdog said the employee was part of the force's firearms licensing department and was involved in granting a shotgun certificate to Davison in 2017.

It follows the issuing of misconduct notices to a police staff member and a police officer in October.

A man has also come forward to allege he reported to police he was assaulted by Davison outside a supermarket in Plymouth in 2016, which the IOPC is investigating.

A further pre-inquest review will take place on 15 March.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.